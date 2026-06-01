Peter Horvath to Lead Trio at Chez Hanny

Pianist Peter Horvath on the cover of his new album, Absolute Reality
About a year ago, pianist Peter Horvath performed with the Scott Barnhill Quartet at Chez Hanny. This month he will return, leading his own trio. Rhythm will be provided by Dan Feiszli on bass and drummer Jason Lewis.
Regular readers probably “know the usual drill.” For those encountering Chez Hanny house concerts for the first time, the events begin at 4 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. This one will take place on June 14. Admission will be $25, payable by check, cash, or a Zelle transfer to jazz@chezhanny.com. The “house” is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
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