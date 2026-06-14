Tobin Mueller and Tomás Martinez: Volume 2

Tobin Mueller at the keyboard of his piano
The beginning of this month saw the release of the second volume in the series entitled Blue Side. Readers may recall that the series is a collaborative project between jazz pianist Tobin Mueller and Tomás Martinez on alto saxophone. Once again, selected tracks include guest artists with Juan Torres Fernández on tenor saxophone and percussionists Ruben de Ruiter and Shahar Haziza. There is little that can be said about this album than was already documented in the article for Volume 1. Nevertheless, I was drawn to the approaches to invention on that first album; and all that matters (as far as I am concerned) is that the second volume is just as inventive!
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