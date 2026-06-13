Left Coast Chamber Plans for 2026/27 Season

The Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) released the first round of information about its 34th season a few days ago. Four programs have been planned, all of which will take place at the usual venue of the Noe Valley Ministry. The Ministry is located in Noe Valley (of course) at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street. Program specifics are as follows:
Saturday, September 19, 7:30 p.m.: The title of this program will be Impossible Inventions, which will also be the title of the second work on the program. This was the winner of the 2025 Composition Contest, composed by Paul Novak. It will be preceded by Thea Musgrave’s “In the Still of the Night.” The second half of the program will be devoted to a performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 12, his first string quartet, composed in the key of E-flat major. Other world premiere performances by emerging composers participating in the Pathways Program will be announced at later date.
Saturday, November 21, 7:30 p.m.: Left Coast clarinetist Jerome Simas will be featured in the second half of the program with a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 581 clarinet quintet in A major. Simas will also perform in the first half of the program in a new work by his fellow clarinetist, Jonathan Russell. The program will begin with Thea Musgrave’s “Narcissus.”
“Wayfarers” in the banner for the Web page for the January concert
Monday, January 18, 4 p.m.: The first half of the program will be devoted to a performance of Gustav Mahler’s Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen (songs of a wayfarer), a cycle of four songs with Mahler’s own texts. The second half of the program will present six new works, each by a different composer, collected under the title What is Home? The entire collection was co-commissioned by Collage New Music, Eighth Blackbird, LCCE, and the Korean Cultural Society of Boston.
Sunday, May 23, 4 p.m.: The title of the final program will be Ephemera: Rebecca Clarke and Friends. Clarke will be represented on the program by her piano trio. This will be preceded by “The Egrets have Landed,” composed by her “friend,” Thea Musgrave. The composers in the second half will both be “male friends,” Patrick Castillo (“Ephemera”) and Jeffrey Mumford (“Undiluted Days”).
As of this writing, tickets may only be purchased through a full subscription. The price is $155, but students will receive a $50 rate. That said, no more than twenty subscriptions may be purchased. A Web page has been created for online purchases.
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