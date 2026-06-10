Evening of Art Song Coming to the Sunset

Yesterday this site wrote about the duo of violinist Kenneth Renshaw and pianist Keisuke Nakagoshi returning to the Incarnation Episcopal Church, which is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19. On their last visit to the venue, they presented a program that brought Amy Beach together with Claude Debussy and Sergei Prokofiev, beginning with a recent (2021) composition by Emma Greenhill. I have now received word from this venue that there will be an equally promising program that will take place next month.
Pianist Paul Dab (courtesy of the San Francisco Community Music Center)
The title of the program will be Art Song: Summer Evening, which basically describes the event. The vocalist will be tenor Corey Head, accompanied at the piano by Paul Dab. Flutist Jessica Miller will also contribute to the program. Content has not yet been finalized; but the announcement made note of “favorites” by Johannes Brahms, Benjamin Britten, Claude Debussy, and Henry Purcell, as well as others. The duration is expected to be about two hours.
This recital will take place on Saturday, July 11, beginning at 7:30 p.m. General admission will be $28.52 with a $23.18 rate for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite.
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