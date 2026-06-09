Renshaw and Nakagoshi to Return to Sunset

Kenneth Renshaw and Keisuke Nakagoshi, who will give their next performance in a little over two weeks’ time (photograph from the recital’s event page)
Violinist Kenneth Renshaw and pianist Keisuke Nakagoshi gave their last duo recital at the Incarnation Episcopal Church, which is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue, almost exactly two years ago. This month the concert series began this past Saturday with the duo presenting a program that brought Amy Beach together with Claude Debussy and Sergei Prokofiev, beginning with a recent (2021) composition by Emma Greenhill. They will give a second recital at the same venue one week from Friday, June 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Whether or not they will play the same selections for this second round has not yet been announced. General admission will be $39.19 with a $33.85 rate for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite.
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