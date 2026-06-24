Stratigou’s 4th Album of Farrenc’s Piano Works

This week began with word from the Naxos of America PR Team of the latest installment in recordings of the complete piano works of nineteenth-century composer Louise Farrenc performed by Maria Stratigou. This is about a year and a half since the release of the third album, and the new release is the second with the Theme and Variations subtitle. About half of the album is devoted to variations on music from operas by Vincenzo Bellini and Gaetano Donizetti.
Once again I feel a need to invoke that “this is the sort of thing that people who like that sort of thing are bound to like.” However, when I cited it this past March, the “sort of thing” involved four nineteenth-century composers: Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, Joseph Joachim, and Johannes Brahms. It goes without saying that none of them are associated with opera! However, if the sources for the variations on this new release are unfamiliar, Stratigou’s performances are as engaging as ever. As a result, my interest in learning more about Farrenc’s repertoire is as strong as ever.
Portrait of Louise Farrenc on the cover of the fourth Naxos album of her piano music (which is the same as the portrait on the previous album)
A “head count” of her Web page reveals 36 pieces for solo piano. The first four albums released to date account for 25 of those works. Presumably, the “complete works” collection will conclude with the next album!
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