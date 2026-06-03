Next ARTZenter Emerging Composer Concert

Composer Euna Joh (from her home page)
Once again, the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP), led by Artistic Director & Conductor Eric Dudley, will present a concert of world premiere performances made possible by the Emerging Composer Grant Program presented by the ARTZenter Institute. As in the past, the program will present recent works each by a different composer. Also once again, there will four works on the program with composers and titles as follows:
- Eric Estrada Valadez: Divided Realities
- Euna Joh: A Grief Observed
- Luca Pasquini: Memories of Storm & Light
- Jackson A. Waters: my rage is quiet
At the previous performance (which was this past January), there was a brief intermission between the second and third selections.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, June 9. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building. located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. The performance will be presented free of admission, and no reservations will be required.
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