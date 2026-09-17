SFCO Begins MainStage Series Next Month

Music Director Jory Fankuchen conducting the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (from the Eventbrite Web page for purchasing tickets)
The San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO), led by Music Director Jory Fankuchen, will begin its latest MainStage Concerts series almost one month from today. The title of the program will be Beethoven’s Eroica, A Hero’s Journey, and the entire program will be framed by two compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven. The second half of the program will be devoted to that composer’s Opus 55, his third symphony composed in the key of E-flat major. Many readers probably know by now that Beethoven originally wished to call this the “Bonaparte” symphony; but, after Napoleon proclaimed himself as Emperor, he chose not to praise a tyrant. As a result, he changed the title of the symphony to “Eroica.”
The program will begin with a Beethoven overture composed around the same time as Opus 55. This will be the 1807 “Coriolan Overture,” which takes its name from the title of a five-act play Heinrich Joseph von Collin. That title is based on the name of the Roman general Gnaeus Marcius Coriolanus. He was the protagonist in William Shakespeare’s Coriolanus tragedy, but Beethoven’s overture has nothing to do with Shakespeare. Instead, it was composed for the performance of the play Coriolan by Heinrich Joseph von Collin.
These two selections will frame a twentieth-century composition. Sea Sketches is a five-movement suite for string orchestra composed by Grace Williams. Each of the movements has a title depicting a different aspect of the sea:
- High Wind
- Sailing Song
- Channel Sirens
- Breakers
- Calm Sea in Summer
The San Francisco performance of this program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 16. The venue will be the 50 Oak Street building of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. There will be no charge for admission, but reservations are recommended. They may be established through a “Reserve a spot” hyperlink on the Eventbrite Web page for this program
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