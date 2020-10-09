Choices for October 25, 2020

The last time I wrote one of these list-of-alternatives articles was at the beginning of this past March. By the time the weekend being anticipated arrived, all of the options had been cancelled. The good news is that, with the proliferation of live-streamed events, readers will again have the luxury of making choices among alternatives likely to appeal to their tastes. Where the last Sunday of this month is concerned, there seem to be four such alternatives, two of which have already been discussed in previously articles. Since all those alternatives will be taking place in cyberspace, the usual venue information can be omitted; and all that is necessary is to give the starting time of the event in question:
Noon: The most substantial of the alternatives is the six-hour annual music festival presented by InterMusic SF, whose home page will provide the streaming hyperlinks for the ten performances that will be streamed, which were summarized a little less than a month ago.
3 p.m.: Ironically, one of the items on that aforementioned March article was a performance of The Pirates of Penzance (music by Arthur Sullivan with words by W. S. Gilbert) by the Lamplighters Music Theatre. October 25 will be the date of the Lamplighters’ 2020 Gala, which will include the presentation of a new production, whose full title is Pride and Pre-Existing Conditions, or Holy Forking Murgatroyd, It’s the 2020 Gala! This is the latest effort to play fast and loose with the “G&S canon,” repurposing Sullivan’s music for an alternative plot. (The previous effort was “Trial by Jury Duty,” which was performed in April of 2019.) As readers may guess, this time the target will be the fiction of Jane Austen, whose narrative will be mashed up with plot lines from recent popular television offerings. Tickets to the live-streamed performance will be available through the Lamplighters home page on a sliding scale; and, once the transaction has completed, the hyperlink to the video stream will be provided.
3 p.m.: Pomeroy LIVE!, the concert series presented by the Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center, will launch its 2020–2021 season with a live-streamed performance. The program will survey the Portuguese Fado repertoire with a combo led by vocalist and pianist Ramana Vieira. Her rhythm section will consist of Jeff Furtado on guitar, Ben Rivera on bass, and Stephen La Porta on percussion. General admission will be $10, but those with a disability will be admitted without charge. Admission will be handled through an Eventbrite event page, with a hyperlink to a live stream through YouTube provided after ticketing has been processed.
4 p.m.: As previously reported, the October schedule for Old First Concerts will conclude with a program of music for koto composed by Kimio Eto; as usual, the event page for this concert will provide hyperlinks for both the live stream and the program for the performance.
