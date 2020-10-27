Sarah Cahill’s Plans for Remainder of Year

Pianist Sarah Cahill has planned an active and diverse schedule for the last two months of this year. Two of the events have already been cited in earlier articles, but one of those citations has been updated. Each date will have its own hyperlink to the Web page that will provide access to the video stream of Cahill’s performance. Specifics are as follows:
Sunday, November 15, 2 p.m.: Cahill will be one of the performers in the performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of Old First Concerts (O1C). The entire program will begin at 2 p.m., and all the details have not yet been finalized. Thus, as of now, the time of Cahill’s performance has not yet been provided. However, her contribution to the program will consist of the chaconne that Sofia Gubaidulina composed as a student in 1962, which I first encountered when Cahill played it in her program Chaconnes, Revisited, which she prepared for a San Francisco Performances Salon at the Hotel Rex in December of 2016.
Friday, November 20, 11:45 a.m.: Cahill will “perform remotely” at next month’s Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival. Her program will consist entirely of compositions she has been playing as part of her The Future is Female project. The selections will be Deirdre Gribbin’s “Unseen,” Annea Lockwood’s “Ear-Walking Woman,” Theresa Wong’s “She Dances Naked Under Palm Trees” (inspired by Nina Simone’s song “Images”), Maria de Alvear’s “Intenso,” Aida Shirazi’s “Albumblatt,” and the third étude in the Estudios entre preludios (études between preludes) collection composed by Gabriela Ortiz. Note the “local time,” scheduled for an evening performance at Huddersfield!
Friday, December 4, 5 p.m.: This will be Cahill’s contribution to the fall schedule of the Piano Break recital series, presented under the auspices of the Ross McKee Foundation. As previously announced, she will feature the premiere performance of Piano Poems by Regina Harris Baoicchi, musical reflections on poems by Gwendolyn Brooks and Richard Wright. The program will also include “Summer Days,” which Cahill performed for O1C this past October 11. For the remainder of the program, she will play Aida Shirazi’s “Albumblatt,” and George Lewis’ “Endless Shout.”
Sunday, December 13, 2 p.m.: Cahill will present her Faculty Artist Series recital at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). The program will feature the premiere performance of “Up,” composed by SFCM alumnus Riley Nicholson (class of ’16). Nicholson scored this piece for two pianos, and Cahill will be joined by pianist and alumna Regina Myers (class of ’05). In addition, Cahill will revisit both “Albumblatt” and “Endless Shout.” The program will also include Reena Esmail’s “Rang de Basant” and Regina Harris Baiocchi’s Piano Poems.
Saturday, December 19, 7:30 p.m.: Cahill will close out the year with her next The Future is Female recital, which will also be her third concert for the Community School of Music and Arts. The title of this particular program will be Celebration of the Centennial of the 19th Amendment. The program has not been finalized; but the composers whose works will be performed will include Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn, Florence Price, and Teresa Carreño.
