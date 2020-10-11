SFP Updates: Great Artists and Guitar Series

This past Friday San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced the latest round of updates for the current season. The first of these involves the rescheduling of the guitar recital that David Russell had planned to perform this past March 21. The program he had intended to present has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, in Herbst Theatre. The second is the Great Artists series performance by the trio of violinist Jennifer Koh, cellist Jay Campbell, and pianist Timo Andres. This has been postponed until next year, and the specific date has not yet been finalized.
The options for those holding tickets for either (or both) of these events are as follows:
- Retain the tickets and use them at the new date of the performance.
- Apply the value of the tickets towards a subscription or another single performance in the 2020–21 season.
- Make a tax-deductible donation of the value of the tickets to SFP.
- Apply the value of the tickets toward a gift certificate.
- Request a refund.
Patrons choosing the first option for the Great Artists concert will be contacted with updated information once the alternative date has been confirmed.
