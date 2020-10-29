One Found Sound: November Watch Party

Logo for the next One Found Sound concert (from the Eventbrite event page)
Next month will see the second “Virtual Watch Party” in the eighth season of One Found Sound (OFS). The program will present creative music video recordings of the two STRUM performances that took place at The Midway a week ago. That title is also the title of the composition by Jessie Montgomery that will begin the program. It will be followed by the string quartet in G major by one of the leading female Americans of the twentieth century, the Black composer Florence Price. The program will then conclude with an OFS “acknowledgement” of the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven. The Beethoven selection will be the third of the Opus 59 (“Razumovsky”) string quartets, written in the key of C major.
This cyberspace event will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 19. Attendance requires registration through an Eventbrite event page, and donations will be accepted when the arrangements for tickets are made. Completion of the registration process will result in an electronic mail message providing a link to the streaming site. This will be a live broadcast; and the audience is invited to submit questions and comments through a chat window, which will be active throughout the event.
