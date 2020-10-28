Neave Trio to Perform Women Composers

Readers may recall that earlier this month the Neave Trio streamed a live performance from the Edward M. Pickman Concert Hall at the Longy School of Music of Bard College, which is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Next month the Auditorium Chamber Music Series, presented by the University of Idaho, will offer another online performance by this ensemble, whose members are violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura. This will be a video stream of a recording made at Longy, where the group is Faculty Ensemble-in-Residence.
Cover of the Neave Trio’s Her Voice album (courtesy of Jensen Artists)
This new program will revisit two selections from this months’ earlier concert and two from Her Voice, the latest album that Neave recorded for Chandos Records. The latter will be devoted to two of the three women composers represented on the album, the Opus 150 trio by Amy Beach and the trio by Rebecca Clarke. The “revisited” selections will extend the theme of women composers, beginning with Clara Schumann’s Opus 17 trio in G minor and concluding with Jennifer Higdon’s trio, whose two movements are entitled “Pale Yellow” and “Fiery Red.”
The program will be streamed on Tuesday, November 10. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific Time, since it will be broadcast from Idaho). There will be no charge for admission, and no advance registration will be required. The Auditorium Chamber Music Series has created a Web page that will host the streaming. In addition, the Series has its own Facebook page, which will also host the video stream.
