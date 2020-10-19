The Bleeding Edge: 10/19/2020

Things are picking up a bit this week, even if two of the three items to report are already “on the books.” The most important of these, of course, is SF Music Day this coming Sunday, October 25, whose full schedule was announced on this site this past Saturday. In addition the Center for New Music will be hosting Chris Brown’s recital for piano and interactive software on the same day at 4 p.m. (thus overlapping part of the Music Day program).
Pamela Z performing with her gear (from the Mills Performing Arts event page)
The one new event to report will, once again, take place under the auspices of Mills College. This will be a streamed solo performance by Pamela Z presented jointly by the Mills College Music Department, the Center for Contemporary Music, and the Mills Performing Arts Center. Most likely, it will be live-streamed from the Littlefield Concert Hall on the Mills campus. Program details have not yet been announced; but it is likely that most, if not all, of the offerings will be Z’s original compositions.
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. this coming Saturday, October 24. There is no charge for this event, but registration will be required through an Eventbrite event page. Those registering can also include a donation prior to checkout. Once checkout has been completed, information about the streaming source will be provided. The Web page for the concert also includes a hyperlink to the Eventbrite site to establish admission.
No comments:
Post a Comment