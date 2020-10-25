Old First Concerts: November, 2020

As of this writing, it appears that Old First Concerts (O1C) has planned only three events for next month. However, one of them will be the celebration of the series’ 50th anniversary with a “virtual gala.” Another will be the rescheduling of a performance originally planned for the beginning of the current month. All events will continue to be live-streamed through YouTube. As usual, any changes in current plans will be updated through both this Web page and the Facebook shadow site. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, November 13, 8 p.m.: This is the program that had originally been scheduled for the beginning of this month. The Circadian String Quartet, whose members are violinists Monika Gruber and David Ryther, violist Omid Assadi, and cellist David Wishnia, have prepared what might be called a “Debussy++” program. The principal offering will be a performance of that composer’s only string quartet. However, by way of an “overture,” Ryther has prepared string quartet arrangements of three of Debussy's solo piano preludes: “Ondine,” “Des pas sur la neige” (footprints in the snow), and “La danse de Puck.”
Sunday, November 15, 2 p.m.: O1C will celebrate its 50th anniversary by showcasing some of the favorite musicians that have performed for the series. Live performances from the space will be interleaved with pre-recorded performances made especially for the occasion. Details have not yet been finalized.
Friday, November 20, 8 p.m.: Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) will launch its 2020/21 season with an O1C offering. The group is a trio consisting of soprano Nanette McGuinness and cellist Anne Lerner. For the current season their pianist will be guest artist Margaret Halbig. The title of their O1C program is Old Becomes New. It will be present music by living composers inspired by older forms, styles, and themes, taking something old and refashioning it into something brand new. Composer Dalit Warshaw will appear as guest pianist, performing her “Winter Dream (in memoriam Charlotte Salomon)” through a live-stream from New York City. There will also be world premiere performances of two commissioned works by Mary Bianco and the California premiere of “Through the Guarded Gate,” a setting of poetry by Margaret Widdemer composed for soprano and piano by Juliana Hall. Other contributing composers will be Marti Epstein, John Musto, Alden Jenks, Grigory Smirnov, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Steven Stucky, Tan Dun, Pablo Ortiz, and Garner.
