SF Music Day 2020 Announces Schedule

Almost exactly a month ago, InterMusic SF announced the ten jazz, classical, chamber, and global music ensembles whose performances would be streamed between noon and 6 p.m. on SF Music Day, Sunday, October 25 (one week from tomorrow). The schedule for those performances was announced yesterday. For the convenience of readers, I shall reproduce the descriptions of the performances in a new list ordered by start time:
- 12 p.m.: The Telegraph Quartet will perform Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Opus 34 (third) quartet in D major.
- 12:30 p.m.: The trio of guitarist Ricardo Peixoto, pianist Marcos Silva, and percussionist Brian Rice will play a set of Brazilian jazz, including classics by Antônio Carlos Jobim.
- 1:10 p.m.: The trio of violinist Tom Stone, pianist Elizabeth Dorman, and cellist Amos Yang will play Johannes Brahms’ Opus 8 (first) piano trio in B major.
- 1:45 p.m.: The Mads Men ensemble, led by violinist Mads Tolling, will revisit classic tunes from Sixties television, film, and radio.
- 2:25 p.m.: The duo of Rob Reich on accordion and Daniel Fabricant on bass will present original tunes, gypsy jazz, and standards from around the world.
- 3 p.m.: Harpist Destiny Muhammad will lead a trio in performances of her own music and arrangements of songs by Marvin Gaye and Dorothy Ashby.
- 3:35 p.m.: The Del Sol String Quartet will present the world premiere of “A Popular Tune,” composed on a commission from the quartet by Jung Yoon Wie, along with compositions by Kerwin Young and Andrew Rodriguez.
- 4:05 p.m.: The AIR Trio, led by pianist Motoko Honda, will perform her improvisatory suite for prepared piano, electric guitar, and percussion, Soundscape of Our Present Minds, including the premiere of her recently completed “But Not Alone.”
- 4:40 p.m.: Two of the members of Quartet San Francisco, violinist Jeremy Cohen and cellist Andrés Vera, will present a program of original string duos inspired by tango music and vintage jazz.
- 5:10 p.m.: Guitarist Terrence Brewer will play a set of modern jazz classics by Wayner Shorter, Ornette Coleman, and Steve Kuhn.
As was previously observed, all of these performances will be pre-recorded. InterMusic SF has created a Web page through which all streaming will be hosted. The entire event will be free. Neither tickets nor reservations will be required to launch the streaming facility.
