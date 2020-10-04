Neave Trio to Live-Stream Multimedia Concert

Neave Trio members Eri Nakamura, Mikhail Veselov, and Anna Williams (photography by Jacob Lewis Lovendahl, courtesy of the Neave Trio)
Those that have been following this site for several years may be aware of the Neave Trio, whose members are violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura. Both of their recordings have been discussed: Celebrating Piazzolla in November of 2018 and Her Voice, presenting compositions by Louise Farrenc, Amy Beach, and Rebecca Clarke, in September of 2019. The group is currently Faculty Ensemble-in-Residence at the Longy School of Music of Bard College, which is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. This coming Saturday the ensemble will stream a live performance that will be given in Longy’s Edward M. Pickman Concert Hall.
The title of the program will be Rising; and it will explore the denotations and connotations of that word through compositions by Dmitri Shostakovich, Clara Schumann, and Jennifer Higdon. The specific selections have not yet been identified. However, Schumann composed only one piano trio, her four-movement Opus 17 in the key of G minor; and the same seems to be the case for Higdon. Of the two trios that Shostakovich composed, his second (Opus 67 in E minor) is the one most frequently performed. The entire concert will last about 50 minutes, and the musical selections will be paired by both visual and audio prompts. Future programming will extend this multimedia approach to include choreographed dance.
The live-stream will take place this Saturday, October 10. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. here in California. (The performance will take place in Massachusetts, where the time will be 7:30 p.m.) There will be no charge for admission, but a donation of $10 is suggested. Information about the URL for the live-stream will be provided after advance registration through an Eventbrite event page.
