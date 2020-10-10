SFCM: November, 2020

We now seem to have settled into a “new normal” that allows for plans for the coming month, as well as the remainder of the current one. As a result, the Performance Calendar Web site for the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) seems to have accumulated a generous number of events for November; and, for the benefit of those that like to plan ahead, reviewing those options deserves to take place sooner, rather than later. (To be fair, however, I should observe that I checked out the November page when I was writing my article for October; and at least one event appears to have been deleted. So “subject to change without notice” remains the catch-phrase of the day!)
As was the case for the October events, the event page for any live-streamed concert will include a hyperlink for using an electronic mail address to make a reservation. Then, on the day of the concert, the hyperlink for “attending” the event will be sent to that address. In that context, here is the summary for the November events, each with a hyperlink to its event page:
Monday, November 2, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a “side-by-side” concert presented by the faculty and students in the Woodwind Chamber Music Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Monday, November 2, 8 p.m.: This will showcase recent compositions by students in the Technology and Applied Composition Department; and, again, specifics about both composers and compositions will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Thursday, November 5, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Guitar Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Sunday, November 8, 5 p.m.: Last year percussionist Jack Van Geem presented a Faculty Artist Series recital entitled Tango Jazz. Playing marimba, he led a trio, whose other members were Robert Wright on bass and fellow percussionist Raymond Froehlich, playing primarily on cajón but with a couple of numbers on marimba. Specifics for this year’s recital have not yet been finalized and will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Monday, November 9, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Cello Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Tuesday, November 10, 7:30 p.m.: Baritone Matthew Worth will present a Studio Recital; specifics about the program and any of the other performers (including his piano accompanist) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Tuesday, November 10, 7:30 p.m.: The last Music for Food concert took place this past February. This is an annual musician-led concert to raise money for local hunger relief. However, “annual” seems to apply to the academic, rather than the calendar, year. Given the circumstances in the wake of the current pandemic, raising money for hunger relief probably deserves to take place sooner rather than later. As was the case in February, all proceeds will benefit Starcross Community, whose food pantry hopes to offset the lack of basic resources for residents of Sonoma County. Both students and faculty will participate in the performances; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Wednesday, November 11, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Vocal Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Thursday, November 12, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Violin Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Saturday, November 14, 7:30 p.m.: Historical Performance Chair Corey Jamason has prepared a program in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven. The program will present rarely heard Beethoven compositions for vocal soloists, as well as duets and trios. The selections will include the Opus 52 collection of eight songs, the Opus 75 collection of six songs, the Opus 83 collection of three songs, and the Opus 82 set of four ariettas coupled with a single duet. In addition Beethoven was commissioned to provide arrangements of both Scottish and Irish folks songs, and he satisfied that commission with an abundance of selections involving accompaniment by violin, cello, and piano.
Monday, November 16, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the second recital of performances by students in the Guitar Department for the month; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Tuesday, November 17, 7:30 p.m.: The Cello Project involves joint participation of the Cello Department and the Composition Department. Faculty members from both departments arrange for pairings through which a student in the Cello Department will work with the composer of a new work for that instrument. This will be a work-in-progress from the beginning of the semester, so specifics about the program will not be available under much closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Wednesday, November 18, 7:30 p.m.: Paul Welcomer will lead the Brass Ensemble in a diverse program of original compositions and arrangements. Particularly distinctive among the original works will be the performance of “Signal” by Kelly-Marie Murphy. The composer described the instrumentation as “organized in wood, stone, steel, and brass.” The arranged compositions will include the “Song to the Moon,” sung by the title character in Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 114 opera Rusalka. The entire program has been listed on the event page.
Saturday, November 21, 7:30 p.m.: Nicole Paiement will conduct the New Music Ensemble in a program that will feature three female composers: Elena Kats-Chernin, Kate Moore, and Missy Mazzoli. The program will also include Moon Young Ha’s Opus 1, “artless beauty in pursuit of theory,” scored for electronically enhanced flute, clarinet, piano, percussion violin, and cello. The program will conclude with Jody Talbot’s “Human Animal,” composed for the London-based ballet company BalletBoyz.
Sunday, November 29, 2 p.m.: Trumpeter Mario Guarneri has scheduled a Faculty Artist Series recital but has not yet announced the program, which will be posted to the event page when it has been finalized.
Monday, November 30, 7:30 p.m.: Violinist Simon James will present a Faculty Artist Series recital, accompanied at the piano by Paige Roberts-Molloy. This will be a “three centuries” program of sonatas for violin and piano, beginning with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 378 sonata in B-flat major. James will then take an adventurous leap into the twentieth century to play Alfred Schnittke’s first violin sonata. The program will then conclude with Robert Schumann’s Opus 105 (first) violin sonata in A minor.
