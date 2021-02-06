Center for New Music: February, 2021

Phillip Greenlief on the poster design for his February 13 concert (from the C4NM event page)
As was the case last month, only two concerts have been planned for this month at the Center for New Music (C4NM). This time they will both take place on the same weekend: next Friday and the following Saturday. Both of these offerings will be live-streamed through YouTube. Specifics are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages, which include hyperlinks for the live-streams:
- Friday, February 12, 8 p.m.: C4NM will host the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the National Association of Composers/USA. The program will showcase new chamber works by seven member composers: Davide Verotta, Greg Steinke, Sheli Nan, Jacob E. Goodman, Simon Bokman, John Bilotta, and Greg Bartholomew. All of the works are either solos or duos. Performances will be by the composers and their friends. Tickets are being sold for $20, but those seeking admission are invited to pay what they can. A hyperlink has been created for payment. This will allow those wishing to attend to provide an electronic mail address which will provide the necessary hyperlink to the video stream.
- Saturday, February 13, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a two-set program of solo performances. Saxophonist Phillip Greenlief will celebrate the release of his latest album, POLYPHONETIC FOR SUN RA TED BOYCE AND DAVID BOYCE, with his own solo work. The other solo offering will be by pianist Evelyn Davis. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students. A hyperlink to the video stream will be sent through electronic mail once admission has been processed.
