SFCM: March, 2021

Concerts for next month have now been posted on the Performance Calendar for the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). It is important to emphasize that this content remains subject to change without notice. One has only to examine the number of updates to the article for the current month to appreciate this caveat. Indeed, we are not yet halfway through February; so further updates are not out of the question! Also, it now seems to be the case that all event pages (or perhaps just almost all of them) provide a hyperlink that leads directly to the video stream. As in past months, the hyperlink to the event page will be attached to the date and time for the concert being described as follows:
Monday, March 1, 7:30 p.m.: Percussionist Eric Stoss will give his First Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.: Violinist Viktoriya Sinista will give her First Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of chamber music performances by students in the Clarinet Department. Program details are available on the event page. Two faculty members will contribute to some of the selections: Jerome Simas on clarinet and Jeff Anderle on both clarinet and bass clarinet.
Wednesday, March 3, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Guitar Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Violin Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Wednesday, March 10, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Voice Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Piano Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.: Music/Motion/Focus will be a concert by the SFCM Orchestra with an interesting twist. Edwin Outwater will conduct, and he will be joined by stage director Alex Gedeon, who has worked with the Los Angeles Opera, the San Diego Opera, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The program will feature the suite that Igor Stravinsky extracted from the music he composed for Léonide Massine’s “Pulcinella” ballet in one act. The program will begin with Julius Eastman’s “Stay On It.” The final selection involves what is probably the first chord progression in music history to be labeled with a title. The “folia” progression apparently first appeared around 1670. In 1700 Arcangelo Corelli incorporated it into one of his violin sonatas (the last of his twelve Opus 5 sonatas), which become the inspiration for Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 42 “Variations on a Theme of Corelli,” since Rachmaninoff was unaware of the theme’s earlier ancestry. In 1729 Francesco Geminiani orchestrated Corelli’s sonata into a concerto grosso, including it in the last of a collection of twelve based on Corelli sonatas. That brings us to the present day when Michi Wiancko rearranged Geminiani’s concerto grosso for a modern string orchestra, giving the result the full title “La Folia Variations (Francesco Geminiani).”
Sunday, March 14, 2 p.m.: Violist Larry Joe Williams III will give his Senior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Sunday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.: Cellist Federico Strand Ramirez will give a Post Studies Degree recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.: Percussionist Lynn Park will give a Senior Percussion Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.: Violist Connie Song will give her Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalist Michelle Skylar will give her Junior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.: Cellist Julian Bennett will give his First Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Sunday, March 21, 3 p.m.: Baritone Matthew Worth will give his Faculty Artist Series recital. He will be accompanied by pianist Kevin Korth. His program will include song cycles by Jake Heggie (A Question of Light), Vivian Fung (six setting of haiku), and David Conte (Everyone Sang), as well as “Amauta,” by Jimmy Lopez Bellido.
Monday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Viola Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Cello Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Wednesday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the 9th Biennial Art Song Competition Concert; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Thursday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.: The Chamber Music Faculty will present a program that will couple Johannes Brahms’ Opus 36 string sextet in G major with Wynton Marsalis’ first string quartet, given the title “At the Octoroon Balls.”
Friday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Guitar Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Jenny Ma will give her {pst Studies Diploma Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment