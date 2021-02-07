PBO to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Amsterdam

Alexandra Nepomnyashchaya and Richard Egarr behind the keyboard of a grand piano (courtesy of PBO)
The last time this site announced a Live from Amsterdam program hosted by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) was this past November when the program Bach in the Coffee House – Double Espresso! was given a second streaming as part of the 2020/Virtual series. 2020 has now passed, but Live from Amsterdam is still presenting streamed content. The next offering will take place one week from today, which should explain why the title of the program will be Valentine’s Day Edition! Once again there will be keyboard performances by Music Director Richard Egarr and Alexandra Nepomnyashchaya, and they will be joined by mezzo Barbara Kozelj.
The title of the program will be Frauen-Liebe: A Woman’s Love; and, as might be expected Kozelj will be featured in Robert Schumann’s Opus 42 Frauenliebe und Leben (hyphen omitted to conform to title page of first printed edition). This will be the final work on the program, and Kozelj will be accompanied by Egarr at the piano. They will also begin the program with Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken XXVIb/2 cantata Arianna a Naxos. Between these two vocal offerings, Nepomnyashchaya will join Egarr at the piano to perform a four-hand arrangement of the Adagietto movement from Gustav Mahler’s fifth symphony.
This program will be streamed at 11 a.m. on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14. This will be a “live” performance streamed from the Schuilkerk De Hoop in Amsterdam. YouTube has already created the Web page for viewing, and the performance will be free of charge. That Web page includes a hyperlink for those wishing to view the vocal texts and their translations into English.
