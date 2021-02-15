The Spring Portion of the Eighth OFS Season

This past September I used electronic mail from One Found Sound (OFS) to account for plans for the fall portion of their eighth season. At that time I wrote:
Presumably there will also be a spring season, but I assume that plans are being deferred until we all have a better idea of whether or not current shelter-in-place conditions will continue into the next calendar year.
We are now well into that year; and three new concerts have been announced, one for each of the next three months. All of them will be streamed, beginning at 6 p.m.; and content will be organized around the theme titled Water Music. Not all program details have been finalized; but the current “state of play” is as follows:
Thursday, March 18, OCEAN: This program will premiere three creative music video productions by Max Savage of new works by three composers. The opening selection will be “The Mind Is Like Water,” scored for violin and percussion by Kevin Day. This will be followed by “Marejada,” a string quartet by Angélica Negrón performed against an ambient soundscape. The program will then conclude with the third volume in Ivan Trevino’s Song Book series, scored for wind quintet and percussion. As was the case during the fall season, the music will be recorded live, outdoors, and “socially distanced” at The Midway. Savage’s video will include choreography and performances by local dancer Babatunji Johnson.
Thursday, April 22, SPRING: Selections for this program have not been finalized. However, it will include a virtual side-by-side performance that will bring OFS musicians together with students of Edna Brewer Middle School. That performance will involve music by Omar Thomas, who is comfortable in the contemporary domains of both classical and jazz genres.
Friday, May 21, RIVER: This will be a special spring fundraising event. The program has not been finalized. However, it will include instrumental selections from the eighteenth-century comic opera L’Amant anonyme (the anonymous lover), composed by the Chevalier de Saint-Georges, which was given a streamed performance by the Los Angeles Opera and the Colburn School this past November. (This is the only surviving opera of this son of a French planter in Guadeloupe and his wife’s African slave.) The program will also include music that Duke Ellington composed for Alvin Ailey’s dance, “The River.”
Admission to the streaming of all of these concerts will donation-based. Each program has its own registration hyperlink on the Web page that summarizes these three events. Donors with Onesie status will receive the benefits of a Virtual All Access Pass.
