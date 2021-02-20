Noe Music to Stream Telegraph Quartet Recital

Telegraph Quartet members Eric Chin, Jeremiah Shaw, Pei-Ling Lin, and Joseph Maile (from the Noe Music event page for their next performance)
Two weeks from today will mark the anniversary of the cancellation of all public performances, events, and gatherings at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). It therefore seems worth reflecting on the prodigious efforts of the Telegraph Quartet (violinists Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violist Pei-Ling Lin, and cellist Jeremiah Shaw) to respond to these conditions with an impressive set of virtual performances. These offerings have been presented by Noontime Concerts, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and SF Music Day 2020.
At the end of this month, the Online Main Stage Series of Noe Music will host a new Telegraph program, filmed exclusively for this event at the Noe Valley Ministry. The program will begin with a performance of Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Opus 34 third string quartet followed by Johannes Brahms second quartet, Opus 51, Number 2 in A minor. The Korngold quartet was composed in Los Angeles in 1945, about a decade after his first work as a composer of scores for Hollywood films, although it was not given its first performance until 1949. The performance will be followed by a live Q&A and discussion with the members of the quartet joined by Noe Music Artistic Directors Meena Bhasin and Owen Dalby.
The live-stream of this event will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 28. Admission will be $20, and tickets may be purchased through the Noe Music event page for the concert. Ticket holders will be able to watch the video through March 7.
