SFP Updates in March

Yesterday San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced the cancellation of all March programs in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and the continued restrictions on public gatherings. The Great Artists Series trio recital by violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Leonard Elschenbroich, and pianist Alexei Grynyuk had been announced on this site this past December. However, it will be included in the following list of cancellations for the sake of completeness:
- Friday, March 5: The Piano Series solo recital by Jonathan Biss
- Saturday, March 6: The Art of Song recital by Trio Mediaeval
- Wednesday, March 10: The Great Artists Series trio recital by violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Leonard Elschenbroich, and pianist Alexei Grynyuk
- Wednesday, March 17: The Chamber Series recital by the Modigliani Quartet
- Saturday, March 20: The Guitar Series recital by Laura Snowden
As in the past, the options for those holding tickets for these cancelled events are as follows:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards another single performance in the current season.
- Make a tax-deductible donation of the value of the tickets to SFP.
- Apply the value of the tickets toward a gift certificate.
- Request a refund.
Patrons may contact SFP regarding their chosen option either through electronic mail (tickets@sfperformances.org) by my calling 415-677-0325 during business hours, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
