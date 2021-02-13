SHCS Announces Free “Discovery Series”

Readers may recall that programming for the spring virtual season produced by the Baltimore-based Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) got under way at the end of last month. However, while there is a $15 admission fee for each of the performances in this series, this week SHCS announced a free “Discovery Series,” which will begin next month. As of this writing, three performances have been planned, the first two of which are accepting reservations for streamed viewing and all of which are planned to be made available on Saturday afternoons beginning at noon, Pacific Time. Specifics for these virtual events are as follows, with hyperlinks for reservations attached to the dates:
March 6: The “discovery” in this program will involve repertoire for the double bass. Bassist Xavier Foley will perform with piano accompaniment by Kelly Yu-Chieh Lin. Specifics have not yet been finalized, but Foley intends to survey four centuries of repertoire for his instrument. His program will be prerecorded at a studio in Brooklyn, New York.
April 24: The soloist will be recorder virtuoso Tabea Debus. She will be accompanied by Alon Sariel playing both lute and mandolin. They have prepared a program entitled Ohrworm (ear-worm). They will explore how tunes and dances, often of anonymous origin, migrated into many different aspects of music-making across Europe during the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. The program will be pre-recorded in Lauderdale House in London.
June 12: This program has not yet been finalized, and SHCS is currently exploring whether safety regulations will allow the performance to be physical, rather than virtual. That decision will be reflected in the content of the Web page for reservations. The performance will be by the Aizuri Quartet of violinists Miho Saegusa and Emma Frucht, violist Ayane Kozasa, and cellist Karen Ouzounian. They have not announced their entire program, but the plan is to include Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 127 quartet in E-flat major.
Each concert may be viewed for one week after streaming first becomes available.
No comments:
Post a Comment