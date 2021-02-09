Maxwell Quartet Delays Visit to Kohl Mansion

Music at Kohl Mansion (MAKM) announced today that this month’s concert will have to be delayed until June. The Scottish Maxwell Quartet of violinists Colin Scobie and George Smith, violist Elliott Perks, and cellist Duncan Strachan was scheduled to stream its concert on February 28 and March 4. However current COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom are preventing the ensemble from gathering to rehearse and record. As a result MAKM has rescheduled the streaming dates to Sunday, June 6, at 7 p.m. and Thursday, June 10, at 6 p.m. The program of Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 106 quartet in G major and a selection of Scottish folk songs will be presented as originally planned.
Those holding tickets for the performances on either February 28 or March 4 will be able to use those tickets in June. Those not being able to attend an alternative date have the option of claiming a donation for the price of the tickets or requesting a refund. Both of these alternatives may be arranged by calling the MAKM Box Office at 650-762-1130 or by sending electronic mail to makm@musicatkohl.org.
