Mills to Stream Piano Recital by Christina Dahl

Dewing Piano Recital Series performer Christina Dahl (from the Mills Performing Arts event page)
Normally events announced by BayImproviser show up in “Bleeding Edge” articles. However, this Sunday there will be a recital entirely immersed in the nineteenth century; and I find it difficult to make that case that this is “Bleeding Edge” content! Nevertheless, the recital is a Mills College Performing Arts Online Event. Since I learned about it through the BayImproviser Calendar, it may be that BayImproviser commits itself to accounting for “all things Mills.”
The program will be a solo performance by pianist Christina Dahl given under the auspices of the Dewing Piano Recital Series, made possible by a legacy gift from pianist Janet Dewing, a Mills graduate of the Class of 1927. Dahl will present music by four nineteenth-century composers, roughly in chronological order. She will begin with Franz Schubert’s D. 850 sonata in D major, which will be followed by Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 54 composition in D minor, given the title “Variations sérieuses.” The intermission will be followed by three pieces by Clara Schumann given the title “Romance,” the first from the Opus 11 set in E-flat minor and the first two from the Opus 21 set in A minor and F major, respectively. Dahl will then conclude her program with the seven “fantasies” that Johannes Brahms collected in his Opus 116.
This recital will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 21. An event page has been created, which includes a window for viewing the live-stream. There is no charge for admission, but donations will be appreciated. They may be provided through an Eventbrite event page.
