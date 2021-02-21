Sarah Cahill’s Plans for March, 2021

Sarah Cahill (photograph by Miranda Sanborn, from the CSMA event page)
On Tuesday of this past week, Sarah Cahill announced that she will be giving two virtual performances during the month of March. One of these was reported about a month ago, since it involves her participation in the second SoundBox program to be streamed by SFSymphony+. The other will be the next installment in her ongoing The Future is Female project. Each date below will have its own hyperlink to the Web page that will provide access to the video stream. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, March 11, 10 a.m.: The time marks the beginning of the availability of the second SoundBox program, Lineage. This is the program that soprano Julia Bullock had been schedule to curate in April of last year. Cahill will perform two selections on this program, Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 784, the A minor two-part invention, and “In this uncontainable night,” the third movement of Elizabeth Ogonek’s Orpheus Suite (after Rilke). The admission fee for viewing this SoundBox episode will be $15. Donors that have contributed $250 or more will be entitled to receive complimentary subscriptions to both the SoundBox and CURRENTS series of concerts.
Saturday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.: This appears to be the concert that was originally planned for this past December 19, which would have been Cahill’s third concert for the Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA). The program was organized around the title Celebration of the Centennial of the 19th Amendment. The following selections for the program have been announced:
- The third of the Opus 5 sonatas by Hélène de Montgeroult
- Clara Schumann’s Opus 20 set of variations on a theme by Robert Schumann
- Teresa Carreño’s “Un rêve en mer”
- Amy Beach’s “Dreaming,” the third of her 1892 Four Sketches collection, Opus 15
- The first and third pieces in Vítězslava Kaprálová’s April Prelude collection
- Margaret Bonds’ “Troubled Water”
The program will be streamed without charge through the CSMA YouTube Channel, after which it will be added to the Channel archives.
No comments:
Post a Comment