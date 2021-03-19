Cellist Ferrández to Livestream Album Preview

from the Amazon.com Web page for this new recording
Exactly one week from today, Sony Classical will release Reflections, the debut album of Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández. Ferrández was a prizewinner at the XV International Tchaikovsky Competition, after which he received the Young Artist of the Year award for 2016 from the International Classical Music Awards. He was the first Spanish cellist to be loaned a Stradivarius instrument, the Lord Aylesford, from the Nippon Music Foundation. (This instrument previously belonged to Janos Starker and was played by Gregor Piatigorsky.)
As expected, Amazon.com is currently taking pre-orders for this new release. However, those curious about what they will be getting will be able to listen to a twenty-minute livestream performance this coming Tuesday. Ferrández will play five selections from the album with the same accompanist that joined him in making that album, pianist Denis Kozhukhin. Those selections are as follows:
- The vocal line of “How Peaceful,” the seventh of the twelve songs collected in Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 21.
- Piatigorsky’s arrangement of “Oriental,” the second of the 1893 Danzas españolas by Enrique Granados.
- The second movement of Rachmaninoff’s Opus 19 sonata in G minor.
- Maurice Maréchal’s arrangement of “Asturiana,” the third of the Siete canciones populares españolas (seven Spanish folksongs) collection by Manuel de Falla.
- The vocal line of “Melody,” the ninth of the twelve songs collected in Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 21.
This livestream will begin at 9:30 a.m. (Pacific time). It will be broadcast through both YouTube and Facebook, each of which (as seen above) has already created a URL for viewing. There will be no charge for this offering through either platform.
