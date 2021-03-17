SHCS to Host Koh Recital of World Premieres

Next month’s concert in the Spring 2021 Virtual Season of the Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) will present a solo recital by violinist Jennifer Koh. The program will feature world premiere performances of twelve of the “micro-compositions” that Koh commissioned last year as part of her Alone Together project. This provided the contributing composers to respond to the conditions of both the COVID pandemic and the financial hardship that so many in the arts community have had to endure.
The twelve pieces to be presented will be offered in three sets of four as follows:
First set:
- Hanna Benn: Exhalation
- Patric Castillo: Mina Cecilia’s Constitutional
- Kati Agócs: Thirst and Quenching
- Layale Chaker: Bond of the Beloved
Second set:
- Katherine Balch: Cleaning
- Vijay Iyer: For Violin Alone
- Andrew Norman: Turns of Phrase
- Cassie Wieland: Shiner
Third set:
- Ellen Reid: Brick Red Mood
- George Lewis: Un petit brouillard cérébral
- Angelica Negrón: Copper and Emma
- Darian Donovan Thomas: Art/Nat (electronics by Ian Chang)
“Spacers” between the sets will be provided by selections of music by Johann Sebastian Bach that Koh recorded for her Bach & Beyond project. The first set will be followed by the BWV 1006 solo partita in E major. After the second set she will play the BWV 1005 solo sonata in C major. The entire performances was pre-recorded at Okataven Audio in New York.
This performance will take place at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific time) on Sunday, April 11. The fee for admission will be $15, and SHCS has set up a Web page for online purchase. Once a ticket has been purchased, a hyperlink for viewing the performance will be made available and will be valid for additional visits until the following Wednesday.
