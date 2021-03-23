E4TT Program to Honor “Prophetic” Cassandra

Next month Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) will live-stream the third concert in “its Virtual and (We Hope) Live 2020/21 Home Season.” The full title of the program will be The Cassandra Project: Women’s Prophetic Voices. This program is based on the results of four commissions, all requiring the recipients to create new compositions inspired by the Greek myths about Cassandra. E4TT co-founder and Artistic Advisor David Garner will be one of those four composers. The other three will be Hannah Lash, Jessica Rudman (setting a libretto by Kendra Preston Leonard), and Valerie Liu. All four compositions will be given world premiere performances. The program will also include an earlier work related to Cassandra composed by Mary Kouyoumdjian.
E4TT is led by its other co-founder, soprano Nanette McGuinness. She will be accompanied by Season Guest Pianist Margaret Halbig and two other guest artists: violinist Ilana Blumberg and cellist Abigail Monroe. The program will be live-streamed from the Center for New Music (C4NM).
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. The program will be live-streamed through the C4NM YouTube channel. Those using the RSVP hyperlink will be connected to the program and notes about the individual compositions.
