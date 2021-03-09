The Bleeding Edge: 3/9/2021

As of this writing, this week will see performances of two “bleeding edge” events. Both of them will be streamed from Stanford University’s Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics (CCRMA). CCRMA has created a single Web page from which these events can be viewed. There will be no charge for admission to either event. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, March 12, 6 p.m.: Billy Jackass is the duo of Shaawano Uran and Cleo Keahna. Both of them work with electronic gear. However, Keahna is also a vocalist, interleaving song with intergenerational Anishinaabe storytelling. The style of Uran’s accompaniment may best be described as “industrial ambience.”
Sunday, March 14, 1 p.m.: The latest (43rd) Quarantine Sessions performance to be offered by CCRMA is entitled A Distributed Electroacoustic Network. This will be a live performance with audio and video feeds originating from both the United States and Europe. The primary contributors (and their points of origin) are as follows:
- Constantin Basica (Stanford, California)
- Chris Chafe (Woodside, California)
- Henrik von Coler (Berlin, Germany)
- Fernando Lopez-Lezcano (San Carlos, California)
- Juan Parra (Ghent, Belgium)
- Klaus Scheuermann (Berlin, Germany)
There will also be two special guest performers contributing to the mix, Pamela Z in San Francisco and Donald Swearingen in Oakland.
