Opera Parallèle Announces Recital Series

Early this week Opera Parallèle announced a monthly “Close-Up” series of free, online streamed recitals, while opera production is not feasible under pandemic conditions. As of this writing, content has not yet been finalized. All that is known is that each offering will have a thematic title and present a vocalist with an accompanist. All events will become available for streaming at 5 p.m. on a Thursday evening. Specifics are as follows:
- March 25: Celebrating the Spring Equinox will be performed by soprano Shawnette Sulker accompanied by pianist Zachary Gordin.
- April 22: Celebrating Earth Day will present jazz soprano Tiffany Austin, who will be accompanied by bassist Marcus Shelby.
- May 6: Celebrating Mother’s Day will be performed by mezzo Kindra Scharich accompanied by pianist Jeffrey LaDeur.
- June 17: Celebrating Father’s Day will present bass-baritone Kenneth Kellogg accompanied by pianist Kevin Korth.
A Web page has been created, which will provide hyperlinks for the streaming Web sites and will probably also offer more specific information about program content.
No comments:
Post a Comment