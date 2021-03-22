SFP Updates in April and May

This afternoon San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced the cancellations and postponements of programs scheduled for April and May in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and current restrictions on public gatherings. Three of those programs have been postponed with new dates to be announced. These include two of the lecture/performances that music historian Robert Greenberg has prepared with the Alexander String Quartets at 10 a.m. on Saturday mornings, April 10 and May 1. In addition the Guitar Series recital marking the 60th anniversary tour by the Romeros (Celin, Pepe, Celino, and Lito), featuring soprano Isabel Leonard as guest artist, will be rescheduled from the original planned date of April 8.
The entire PIVOT Festival will be cancelled, consisting of four programs over four evenings:
- Friday, April 16: The Dizzy Spells Afro-futuristic fusion of jazz, tap, and bebop prepared by trumpeter Sean Jones and his colleagues
- Saturday, April 17: The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
- Wednesday, April 21: The Paradoxes in Performance solo piano recital prepared by Aaron Diehl
- Friday, April 23: The program of Nordic music presented by Dreamers’ Circus
The remaining cancellations will be as follows:
- Saturday, April 10: The Piano Series solo recital by Natasha Paremski
- Thursday, April 29: The Art of Song Series recital by countertenor Anthony Ross Costanzo, joined by the Attacca Quartet and pianist Timo Andres, who was scheduled to bring a new work to the program
- Saturday, May 1: The Chamber Series recital by the Chiaroscuro Quartet
- Tuesday, May 4: The Art of Song Series recital by soprano Golda Schultz, accompanied at the piano by Jonathan Ware
- Saturday, May 8: The Guitar Series recital by Thibault Cauvin, rescheduled from its original date on November 21
- Thursday, May 13: The Chamber Series recital by the Danish String Quartet, rescheduled form its original date on November 10
As in the past, the options for those holding tickets for these cancelled events are as follows:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards another single performance in the current season.
- Make a tax-deductible donation of the value of the tickets to SFP.
- Apply the value of the tickets toward a gift certificate.
- Request a refund
These options are also available to those holding tickets for the rescheduled events but those tickets can also be used to attend the concert, once the new date has been announced.
Patrons may contact SFP regarding their chosen option either through electronic mail (tickets@sfperformances.org) or by calling 415-677-0325 during business hours, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
