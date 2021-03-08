Eleonor Sandresky’s Lunar Concert Series

This past October composer and “choreographic pianist” Eleonor Sandresky launched her Lunar Landscapes concert series. Every performance would take place on the night of a full moon. The concert is named after the name of that particular full moon as designated in the Farmers’ Almanac. The program consists of a streamed concert and a dialogue with a special guest. Sandresky also provides instructions for preparing a cocktail (or mocktail) and snack for the occasion.
The title of this month’s concert will be Worm Moon. The special guest will be composer and performer Eve Beglarian. Both Beglarian and Sandresky will contribute new versions of previous pieces. However, the program will begin with with second of Philip Glass’ Metamorphosis compositions for solo piano. This will be followed by Beglarian’s “A Solemn Shyness;” and Sandresky will conclude the program with her “In Short, Db.”
The performance will begin at 6 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Sunday, March 28. Admission is $10, and payment can be processed through an Eventbrite event page. Once the processing is complete, electronic mail will be sent providing the URL for connection to the video stream of this performance.
