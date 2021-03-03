The Bleeding Edge: 3/3/2021

Poster design for the 2021 Signal Flow festival at Mills (from the Signal Flow home page)
This is another week with only one “bleeding edge” event. The good news is that the event involves two different concerts. Appropriately enough, like the last single-event “bleeding edge” announcement, we have Mills College to thank for information about the offering.
Signal Flow is a student-run music festival held every spring at Mills. It was launched in 2002 to provide a platform for the performances of graduating composition students. It is now jointly supported by the Mills College Music Department and the Mills Music Now concert series presented by the Center for Contemporary Music.
This year the festival will present two programs, both beginning at 7 p.m., on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6, respectively. Each program will feature works by three students. Due to current pandemic conditions, both of these programs will be live-streamed. Each concert will have its own platform for live-streaming. As of this writing, the participating composers have been identified; but information about their respective compositions has not yet been released. The participants for each evening are as follows, with the date hyperlinked to the Web page that will support streaming:
- March 5: Cory Sibu Tripathy, Rowan Avery Matthews, and Kristian Dahlbom
- March 6: Kyle Bates, Chad Glenn, and Samuel Regan
There will be no charge for viewing the live streams.
