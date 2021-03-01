Neave Trio to Extend Repertoire of Women Composers

Neave Trio members Eri Nakamura, Mikhail Veselov, and Anna Williams (photograph by Jacob Lewis Lovendahl, courtesy of Jensen Artists)
Tomorrow the Neave Trio will offer its next free concert live-streamed from the Edward M. Pickman Concert Hall at the Longy School of Music of Bard College, which is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. As many readers probably know by now, the group, which consists of violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura, is currently Faculty Ensemble-in-Residence at Longy. However, their performance will be presented by Western New Mexico University as part of the Virtual President’s Chamber Music Series.
The program will continue Neave’s commitment to presenting the music of women composers. Their program will revisit Rebecca Clarke’s piano trio, which had previously been streamed this past November and had been recorded for their Her Voice album. However, tomorrow’s recital will introduce music by another woman composer, whose work the trio has not yet recorded. Neave will play Cécile Chaminade’s Opus 11, her first piano trio in G minor, published in 1880. They will conclude their program with the fall and spring movements from Astor Piazzolla’s Estaciones Porteñas (liberally translated as “the four seasons of Buenos Aires”). They will play José Bragato’s arrangement for piano trio of Piazzolla’s composition, which was recorded in its entirety on their Celebrating Piazzolla album.
The performance will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, March 2, at 6 p.m. (Pacific time). YouTube has already created the Web page for viewing the live-stream. There will be no charge for viewing, and the Web page will remain available for viewing through next Tuesday, March 9.
