SFCM: April, 2021

The San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) has posted a generous number of events on the Performance Calendar for next month. As usual, it is important to emphasize that this content remains subject to change without notice. As in past months, the hyperlink to the event page will be attached to the date and time for the concert being described as follows:
Friday, April 2, 7:30 p.m.: Violist Kate Brown will give her Senior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 3, 2 p.m.: Trombonist Chase Waterbury will give his Second Year Graduate Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.: The Opera and Musical Theatre Department will present an abridged version of the operetta Die Fledermaus, composed by Johann Strauss II. The operetta will be performed in English with translations of the lyrics by Marcie Stapp and dialogue by Jose Maria Condemi, who will also direct the production. The conductor will be Curt Pajer.
Saturday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.: Cellist Samuel Hernandez-Yanes will give his Senior Recital. He will be accompanied at the piano by Jenny Ma. The earliest of his program selections will be the first of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 102 cello sonatas in the key of C major. At the other end of the century he will play one of Anton Webern’s earliest works, two short pieces for cello and piano, both slow, which he composed in1899. The second half of the program will be devoted to the twentieth century. A cello arrangement of Alban Bert’s Opus 5, a set of four pieces originally composed for clarinet and piano, will be followed by Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 40 sonata in D minor.
Sunday, April 4, 7:30 p.m.: Harpsichordist Caitlyn Koester will give her Post-Graduate Studies Diploma Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.: Students in the Voice Department will give a Liederabend Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Wednesday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalist Anna Aistova will give her Senior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Wednesday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.: Guitarist Baptiste Domis will give his Senior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Thursday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.: The next Faculty Artist Series program will feature the Telegraph Quartet, which is the SFCM quartet-in-residence. Eric Chin and Joseph Maile share the first violin chair, and they are joined by violist Pei-Ling Lin and cellist Jeremiah Shaw. Chin, Maile, and Lin are all SFCM alumni currently serving on the faculty. They will begin their program with Benjamin Britten’s 1936 collection of three “divertimenti” the final selection on their debut album, Into the Light. This will be followed by the first in the key of F major, of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 18 quartets. The program will conclude with the second (in the key of A minor) of Johannes Brahms’ Opus 51 quartets.
Thursday, April 8, 7:30 p.m.: Violinist Dominique Begin will give his Second Year Graduate Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Piano Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.: Violist Paulina Flores will give her Senior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, April 9, 7:30 p.m.: Clarinetist Ivan Ferguson will give his Senior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 10, 5 p.m.: Pianist Jenny Ma will give her Post-Graduate Studies Diploma Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 10, 8 p.m.: Vocalist Marcus Lonardo will give his Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Sunday, April 11, 2 p.m.: Vocalist Leora Gilgur will give her Junior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Sunday, April 11, 5 p.m.: Violinist Katie Allen will give his First Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Sunday, April 11, 8 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Trumpet Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Sunday, April 11, 8 p.m.: Vocalist Cassandra Dixon will give her Junior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, April 13, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalist Avalon Harmon will give her Senior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, April 14, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalist Alaska Coombes will give her Junior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Collaborative (as opposed to solo) Piano Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 17, 5 p.m.: Vocalist Natalie Harris will give her Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 17, 7:30 p.m.: Violinist Owen Dalby will give his Chamber Music Residency concert; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 17, 7:30 p.m.: Bassist Cristian Carerra will give his Senior Recital in the Roots, Jazz, and American Music (RJAM) Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 17, 8 p.m.: Violist Aaron Lockhart will give his Senior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Sunday, April 18, 11 a.m.: Cellist Clark Evans will give his First Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Monday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Cello Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, April 20, 5 p.m.: Bassist Xiaochong Jin will give his First Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, April 20, 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Jihye Kim will give her First Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, April 20, 8 p.m.: Vocalist Christopher Wall will give his Post-Graduate Studies Diploma Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Wednesday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next Side-by-Side Concert, bringing students currently in SFCM’s RJAM Program together with members of the SFJAZZ Collective.
Thursday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Violin Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Thursday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.: Composers Jonas Fisher and Clark Nichols will share a Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Thursday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Alex Fang will give his First Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalist Kurt Winterhalter will give his Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.: Composer Jeff Peterson will give his Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 24, 5 p.m.: Violist Kexin Ye will give his Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 24, 6 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Percussion Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Saturday, April 24, 8 p.m.: Vocalist Yihan Lou will give his Senior Voice Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Sunday, April 25, 2 p.m.: Violist Taylor Cooksey will give his Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Sunday, April 25, 6 p.m.: The Faculty Artist Series will continue with a viola recital by Dimitri Murrath, Chair of String and Piano Chamber Music. He will begin with Robert Schumann’s Opus 94 set of three romances for oboe and piano (with the oboe part often performed by viola). The pianist will be Hyeyeon Park. The remaining selections will be solo performances, beginning with a performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1007 suite in G major, originally composed for cello. Murrath will then conclude with “Sonoran Storm” composed by violist Nokuthula Ngwenyama.
Sunday, April 25, 7:30 p.m.: Violist Chuxuejie Zhang will give her Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Monday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Voice Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Monday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.: Guitarist Yifan Zhang will give his Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Clarinet Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Jason Kim will give his Post-Graduate Studies Diploma Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Tuesday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.: Composer Yu Xu will give her Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Wednesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Guitar Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Wednesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a concert by the Brass Ensemble; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Wednesday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.: Clarinetist Tian Qin will give his Senior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Thursday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.: Pianist Ken Lin will give his Second Year Masters Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Thursday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.: Cellist Mengfan Jin will give his Senior Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Thursday, April 29, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalist Adam Lowe will give his Post-Graduate Studies Diploma Recital; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next recital of performances by students in the Collaborative (Piano Department; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
Friday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a concert by the RJAM Latin Ensemble; specifics about the program have not yet been provided to the event page.
