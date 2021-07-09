Center for New Music: July, 2021

As of this writing, there will be only two concerts this month at the Center for New Music (C4NM). However, if I am reading the Web pages correctly, only the first of these will be live-streamed. Indeed, the transition “back to the physical” seems to be taking place through two Window Gallery events. C4NM is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. All tickets and donations may be processed in advance through the C4NM Events page. Specifics are as follows with hyperlinks for the respective event pages:
Saturday, July 10, 7 p.m.: This will be the second in a three-part series of programs developed by composer Brett Austin Eastman and flutist Jessie Nucho. The overall project involves investigating the feedback systems that permeate our daily lives at the most intimate level: our relationships with ourselves and others. Nucho will perform Chelsea Loew’s “deep breaths,” which depicts invasive anxious thoughts and explores the role of breath in both calm and panicked states. Eastman’s contribution will be “Passover,” inspired by poetry written by Nucho. The impact of feedback is realized through the words of a personal struggle, which, when transformed through another’s lens, lose their original meaning and become something new. Admission will be pay-as-you-can with a suggested donation range between $5 and $15.
Friday, July 23, 7:30 p.m.: Composer Jared Redmond will perform a solo piano recital. He will establish a “historical perspective” by playing the six “little” piano pieces that Arnold Schoenberg composed in 1911. He will also give a world premiere performance of “About Freedom II” by Korean composer Jee Soo Shin. The other composers will be Beat Furrer (“Voicelessness: The Snow Has No Voice”), Sebastian Claren (“Sex”), Elliott Carter (“Caténaires”), and Kaija Saariaho (“Prelude”). The charge will be $15 for general admission, $10 for C4NM members, and $7 for students.
