SFP will “Migrate” a “Virtual” Series to “Physical”

A little over a year ago, when we were all dealing with lockdown conditions, San Francisco Performances launched a free series of four performances recorded specifically for streaming. This was presented as the Sanctuary Series, and it offered a diversity of genres presented by performers familiar to SFP audiences. For the 2021–2022 season, the Sanctuary Series will “migrate” from the “virtual” to the “physical.” Somewhat in the spirit of the series title, the three performances in this series will all take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. All of the events will take place during the month of February at 7:30 p.m., two on Saturday and one on Friday. The church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. The specific dates and their related performers are as follows:
Saturday, February 5: Before giving his Uncovered Series performance with the Catalyst Quartet, bass-baritone Dashon Burton will present a solo program. Readers may recall that Catalyst will accompany him in a selection of art songs by Florence Price. The title of his Sanctuary Series recital will be Lullabies, and Price’s music will also figure in his program. Specific selections have not yet been announced; but other contributing composers will include (in reverse chronological order) Ralph Vaughan Williams, Robert Schumann, Johann Sebastian Bach, and John Dowland.
Friday, February 18: Johnny Gandelsman will present a solo violin recital. He will pair music that Bach composed for unaccompanied violin with works that he has commissioned through his This is America project. The composers contributing through this project will be Clarice Assad, Rhiannon Giddens, Terry Riley, Tyshawn Sorey, and Conrad Tao.
“Sanctuary soloist” cellist Matt Haimovitz (courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
Saturday, February 26: The series will conclude with a solo recital by cellist Matt Haimovitz. He will take an approach similar to Gandelsman. The title of his program will be Primavera, and he will pair music that Bach composed for unaccompanied cello with newer works (yet to be announced) that celebrate the return of spring.
Subscriptions are now on sale for $165 for the main floor of St. Mark’s and $120 for the balcony. Seating in both of these sections will be general admission. Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. When single tickets go on sale, they may be purchased by visiting the specific event pages. The above dates provide hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.
