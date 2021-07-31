Old First Concerts: Labor Day Special

Readers may recall the announcement made a week ago that the month of September in the Old First Concerts (O1C) calendar would be devoted to the new Piano Current series supported by the Ross McKee Foundation. However, there will be one event that will precede the first Piano Current concert. This will be the annual Labor Day tradition on the O1C schedule.
Pianist and sometime vocalist Mike Greensill (from the event page for his O1C performance)
That tradition involves the annual visit to Old First Presbyterian Church by pianist Mike Greensill. As usual, this will be an afternoon of songs composed by jazz musicians, most of them sung from the keyboard by Greensill. For this year’s offering Greensill plans to include Erroll Garner’s “Misty” and George Shearing’s “Lullaby of Birdland,” along with the usual visit to some of the ballads and swing numbers associated with the Duke Ellington repertoire. Finally, Greensill usually injects a few of his own tunes.
This year Greensill will be joined by John Wiitala on bass. The performance will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 5. This will be another “hybrid” concert, allowing seating limited to 100 tickets, all being sold for $25 (no reduced rate for seniors and students). For those with tickets, the church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street. All others will be able to attend through the live stream hyperlink that has been created for this concert’s event page.
