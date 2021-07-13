PROTOTYPE to Stream Du Yun Opera-Theatre

This morning PROTOTYPE announced the latest free digital stream in its Opera | Theatre | X series. The Web page for this live-stream has already been created. Viewing will be available at no charge for one showing only. No registration will be required.
Julian Wachner conducting the performers of Angel’s Bone (courtesy of PROTOTYPE)
The work to be presented will be Angel’s Bone, opera-theatre created by composer Du Yun working with librettist Royce Vavrek. The scenario follows the plight of two angels whose nostalgia for earthly delights has, mysteriously, brought them back to our world. They are found battered and bruised from their long journey by a man and his wife. Mr. and Mrs. X.E. set out to nurse the wounded angels back to health: they bathe them, wash the dirt from their nails…then lock them in a room and decide to exploit these magical beings for wealth and personal gains. The score provides a chamber music setting for the four characters in this scenario. The musicians will be members of NOVUS NY the resident new music orchestra at Trinity Church Wall Street. They will be joined by the Choir of Trinity Wall Street. Stylistically, the score will merge a variety of genres, including punk rock, opera, cabaret, and electronics. The conductor will be Julian Wachner, Director of Music and the Arts at Trinity Wall Street.
This performance will begin at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific time) on Thursday, July 15, streamed by Vimeo at no charge through the aforementioned Web page.
