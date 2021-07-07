Eleonor Sandresky to Celebrate Buck Moon

Poster design for this month’s Lunar Landscapes program (from the Eventbrite event page)
This month’s installment of Eleonor Sandresky’s Lunar Landscapes concert series will celebrate the Buck Moon. July is the month in which the antlers of the buck (male deer) are fully grown. These antlers will then be shed, after which the buck will grow a new set larger than its predecessor.
As at previous installments, Sandresky will perform piano music by Philip Glass, although she has not yet announced which composition(s) she will be playing. This month there will be two guest performers (presumably corresponding to the antlers on either side of the buck’s head). Matthew Shipp will play a set of his free jazz improvisations. Nadav Lev will play “Contemplation 1,” his own composition scored for electric guitar and electronics.
The performance will begin at 6 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Saturday, July 24. Admission is $10, and payment can be processed through an Eventbrite event page. Once the processing is complete, electronic mail will be sent providing the URL for connection to the video stream of this performance. Subscriptions are also available as part of membership, with membership fees of $5, $10, and $15 per month.
No comments:
Post a Comment