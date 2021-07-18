Lamplighters to Return to Live Performances

The outdoor Esplanade at Yerba Buena Gardens (courtesy of Lamplighters Music Theatre)
During the pandemic the Lamplighters Music Theatre has been satisfying the needs of its patrons through monthly streams on both Vimeo and YouTube for online subscribers enabled through Patreon software. However, next month the organization will be one of eight to return to “live” performance. Yerba Buena Gardens will host a free celebration of San Francisco’s musical diversity at its outdoor Esplanade. Each of the participating groups will present a ten-minute segment representative of its musical offerings. Because the program has not yet been finalized, they will be listed here in alphabetical order:
- Ars Minerva
- 42nd Street Moon
- Lamplights Music Theatre
- Opera Parallèle
- Pocket Opera
- Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco
- Urban Jazz Dance Company
- Volti
The entire program will be hosted by Master of Ceremonies Omari Tau.
Those that have attended past events in the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival will be familiar with how these performances are offered. There will be only a limited number of chairs and few seating locations in the shade. Patrons are invited to bring low lawn chairs or blankets. Many use this opportunity for having a picnic. They should be advised, however, that other patrons like to bring their pets, most of which are dogs. Keeping animals in check is not always easy, so picnickers should make it a point to guard the food they bring!
The street address for Yerba Buena Gardens is 750 Howard Street. This is a short walk from the Powell Street Station for both BART and Muni. Those driving will be able to use the garage on the corner of Fifth Street and Mission Street. There is also Muni bus service along Mission Street.
Lamplighters is currently planning its return to “full-length” live performances. Most likely, this will begin with the annual Champagne Gala on October 17. However, tickets will not be sold until the final arrangements for the season are completed. Nevertheless, there is now a Web page outlining the tentative schedule for 2021–22 live performances.
