Community Music Center: August, 2021

Next month the Community Music Center will present two concerts in its Shenson Faculty Concert Series. Both of these recitals will be presented by jazz combos. They will take place on Friday evenings at 6 p.m. More important, however, is that both will be performed for a virtual audience. Thus, each will have a hyperlink, attached to the date below, to an Eventbrite event page. That Web page will have a Register hyperlink. Registration will serve as an RSVP and provide a reply with the necessary link for viewing the concert. Specifics are as follows:
August 6: Pianist Erik Peralta will present a program entitled Chick Corea through the Afro-Cuban Perspective. Corea had a prodigiously diverse repertoire, and one of the last programs he prepared was entitled From Mozart to Monk. While his ancestry was southern Italian, Corea’s eclectic tastes often led him to Latin traditions. Peralta will prepare all the arrangements for this concert; and he will lead a combo, whose other members will be Ernesto Mazar-Kindelan on bass, Carlos Caro on percussion, and Colin Douglas on drums.
August 20: Saxophonist Charlie Gurke will give a debut performance of a suite of original compositions inspired by the images and characters of the iconic Mexican Loteria card deck. This project unfolded over the course of a year and a half, and the results were recorded just before COVID lockdown conditions were imposed. Gurke will lead a combo, whose other members will be Isaac Narell on both saxophone and flute, Luke Kirley on both trombone and tuba, David Flores on drums, and Marlon Aldana on percussion. Gurke will also discuss his sources of inspiration and the composition process that resulted.
