The Bleeding Edge: 7/19/2021

Almost exactly a month ago, I observed (hopefully) that “action on the bleeding edge is beginning to get sharper.” This was followed by what amounted to three weeks of quietude. The good news is that adventurous offerings are beginning to rise again, but they will not do so until the end of the week. Of the two options for the coming weekend, one has already been reported: Jared Redmond’s solo piano recital at the Center for New Music on Friday, whose program will reach back to the Opus 19 set of six “little” piano pieces that Arnold Schoenberg composed in 1911 and proceed into the immediate present with the world premiere performance of “About Freedom II” by Korean composer Jee Soo Shin.
The Rova Saxophone Quartet playing at Bird & Beckett on July 18, 2019 (from the event page for this Saturday’s concert)
Fortunately (for those craving “bleeding edge” offerings), the other event will take place on the following evening. Bird & Beckett Books and Records will host the first live concert in eighteen months to be given by the Rova Saxophone Quartet, whose members are Jon Raskin, Larry Ochs, Steve Adams, and Bruce Ackley. They will use the gig to preview selections from their latest CD The Circumference of Reason, which will be released in the near future. They will also perform “new work percolating over the course of the pandemic.”
For about a month Bird & Beckett has been opening its shop for live performances. That shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. Admission will be a $20 cash cover charge, payable at the door, which will open at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Seating will be limited, so those planning to attend are advised to phone in a reservation at 415-586-3733. The performance will then begin at 7:30 p.m. A live stream will also be available for $10, payable through a Web page created for donations. Bird & Beckett will live-stream the performance through both its YouTube channel and its Facebook page. Further information is available on the Web page for this performance.
