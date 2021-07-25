Plans for Chanticleer’s 2021–22 Season

Late this past week Chanticleer announced the programs it has prepared for the 2021–22 season. There will be four offerings; and, as has been the case in the past, each of the performances in San Francisco will take place at a different venue. In addition, the first two of those programs will be presented twice in San Francisco. Subscriptions will go on sale on August 10, and single tickets will be available for purchase as of September 1. Web pages for ticket purchases have not yet been created, but the Chanticleer Web site will be updated to conform to those two dates. Similarly, program details have not yet been finalized; but all performances in San Francisco will begin at 7:30 p.m. Currently available information about the programs and their San Francisco dates is as follows:
Sunday, September 26, and Saturday, and October 2, the Green Room of the San Francisco War Memorial: Awakenings is a metaphorical response to the return to “the usual” concert conditions in the wake of the limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will feature new works by Steven Sametz and Ayanna Woods created through commissions. Other composers whose music will be performed will be William Byrd, Claudio Monteverdi, and August Read Thomas.
Saturday, December 18, and Sunday, December, 19, St. Ignatius Church: A Chanticleer Christmas is the traditional seasonal program featuring Renaissance gems and traditional holiday carols.
Saturday, March 26, San Francisco Conservatory of Music: Chanticleer describes its Rumors program as “an evening of intrigue and mystery,” during which the performers “will try to separate fact from fiction.” The selected composers will be Josquin des Prez, Thomas Tallis, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and George Walker. There will also be new arrangements of music by Fleetwood Mac.
Saturday, June 11, Mission Dolores Basilica: The title of the final program will be “No Mean Reward”: Chanticleer and the Golden Fleece. The ensemble will return to its “roots” with a program of fifteenth-century polyphony. The featured composers will be Guillaume Du Fay, Johannes Ockeghem, Antoine Busnois, and Cristóbal de Morales.
