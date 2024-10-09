Golden Gate Symphony to Premiere Oratorio

Poster design for the next Golden Gate Symphony performance (from the City Box Office event page)
According to my archives, I have not written about the Golden Gate Symphony Orchestra & Chorus since April of 2017, when I wrote a preview article to announce their performance of Gustav Mahler’s second (“Resurrection”) symphony in C minor. In a little less than a month’s time, this ensemble, still led by Music Director Urs Leonhardt Steiner, will present a similar major undertaking. This time, however, the work will be a world premiere of a new work by composer Allison Lovejoy entitled Elijah’s Call: An Oratorio for an Abolitionist.
As should be evident, this title is historical, rather than biblical. The name is that of the abolitionist Elijah Parish Lovejoy; and, as might be guessed, he is the composer’s ancestor. That composer also contributed to the text for the music, working with Gary Kamiya. The “title role” will be sung by tenor Michael Desnoyers; and the role of Cecilia Lovejoy, Elijah’s wife, will be sung by mezzo Melinda Becker. The other vocal soloist will be bass Bradley Kynard. There will also be narration by civil rights activist and attorney Walter Riley.
The program will “establish context,” so to speak, by also presenting African-American spirituals. In addition, the instrumental ensemble will present Florence Price’s fourth symphony in the key of D minor. This is one of several Price compositions that includes a “Juba Dance” movement.
This premiere will be given only one performance, beginning at 2 PM on Sunday, November 3, and lasting about two hours. The venue will be the theatre in the Palace of Fine Arts building, which is just off the northeast corner of the Presidio. General admission will be between $30 and $43 with a 10% discount for seniors. That 10% discount will also apply to those under the age of eighteen. In addition, groups of ten or more will be entitled to a 15% discount. All seats will be reserved, and City Box Office has created a Web page showing where seats are available in the different price categories.
