California Bach Society: Italian Baroque Program

Salamone Rossi (from his Jewish Ceremony Web page)
At the end of next week, California Bach Society will begin its 2024–2025 season under the leadership of Interim Artistic Director Magen Solomon. The title of the program will be Tesori Dorati: Diverse Voices from the Italian Baroque. Four composers will serve as the providers of those “golden treasures” as follows:
- Domenico Zipoli studied under Alessandro Scarlatti but spent much of his career in South America; his contribution to the program will be the Mass setting Missa Encarnación.
- Claudio Monteverdi will be represented by selections from his first, second, and sixth books of madrigals.
- Salamone Rossi’s contribution will be two settings from the Book of Psalms (137 and 126), both in the Hebrew text.
- Antonio Vivaldi will conclude the program with his RV 610 setting of the Magnificat text.
As is usually the case, the choral ensemble will be accompanied by the Jubilate Baroque Orchestra.
As in the past, the San Francisco performance of this program will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. (which is a new start time for evening performances) on Friday, October 25. A Web page has been created for all information about ticketing, including season subscriptions as well as individual performances. The basic price for a single ticket is $40; but, as can be expected, there are several alternatives for discounts. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
