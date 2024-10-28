The Bleeding Edge: 10/28/2024

This week marks the transition from October to November. Therefore, it should not be a surprise that the Bleeding Edge events are taking place only at the beginning of next month. Less surprising is that those dates are Saturday and Sunday! Furthermore, one of the events will take place on both days; and it happens to be the first one on the list. Specifics are as follows:
Pianist Vijay Iyer with drummer Tyshawn Sorey (left) and bassist Linda May Han Oh (right) (from their SFJAZZ event page)
Saturday, November 2, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 3, 7 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: Pianist Vijay Iyer will lead a trio, performing with Linda May Han Oh on bass and drummer Tyshawn Sorey. The trio will perform music from its latest ECM album, Compassion. The performance will take place in Miner Auditorium. For those that do not (yet?) know, the Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street, where the main entrance doors are located. A single Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for all three dates.
Saturday, November 2, 7:30 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry: As was announced at the beginning of this month, the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble will celebrate Arnold Schoenberg’s 75th birthday with their Fall Cabaret: Pierrot Lunaire program.
Saturday, November 2, 7:30 p.m., Center for New Music: Judy Dunaway will present the performance version (as distinguished from any recordings) of “Balloon Tapestry with the Sound of Its Own Making.” She has discovered an impressive variety of sonorities that can emerge from amplified latex balloons. For her “Tapestry” performance, she will be joined by Kattt Atchley, Brenda Hutchinson, Cheryl Leonard, Brent Miller, and possibly more adventurous performers. She will prepare listeners for this experience by first performing solo free improvisations and different forms of latex balloons. There will be no charge for admission for this event. The Center is located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of the intersection with Market Street.
Saturday, November 2, 7:30 p.m., Little Mission Studio: Ninth Planet will celebrate the Day of the Dead with a whimsical program entitled Hauntings. This is a diverse chamber ensemble, whose members are Jessie Nucho (flutes), Sophie Huet (clarinets), Kevin Rogers (violin), Griffin Seuter (cello), Margaret Halbig (piano), percussionists Elizabeth Hall and Divesh Karamchandani, and Giacomo Fiore (electric guitar). They will be joined by vocalist Eda Er as guest artist. The program will premiere a new version of Ursula Kwong-Brown’s “Sunrise,” which will be performed with projected animations. The other selections will be Natasha Bogojevich’s “The Ephemeral Orphanage,” “Music for Body-Without Organs” by Nicole Lizée, and Eda Er’s “I took a train to mars.” The Little Mission Studio is located at 455 Hampshire Street. General admission will be $33.85 with a senior discount of $28.52, and a $17.85 rate for educators and students (at an institution or under eighteen). Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page.
Sunday, November 3, 4 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: As was also announced at the beginning of this month, the first Old First Concerts program in November will be a recital by the Orphic Percussion quartet of Sean Clark, Michael Downing, Divesh Karamchandani (again), and Stuart Langsam.
